M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story writer Dilip Jha working on 2 new biopics

M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story featured Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani and Disha Patani in lead roles

Writer Dilip Jha, who scripted the blockbuster "M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story", besides several TV shows, is working on a couple of new biopics he describes as "inspiring stories of social change".

"I am doing two films this year. I am hoping one of them will be announced in March. It will have me as a writer and co-producer. Both the films are biopics. It wasn't planned that way (to do biopics only) but the scripting of those two projects happened faster," Jha told IANS.

Without revealing names of the people whose life stories these film would narrate, he shared: "They are contemporary people, today's people. They have immense social contribution. Neither of them are sports biopics. These are great inspiring stories of social change."

The writer of TV shows such as "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" and "Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai" said he is naturally attracted to biopics.

"While working on Dhoni film... of course Dhoni was a very big guy then also but I wasn't much of a big cricket fan, so I had to brush up on my knowledge on sports. I spent a lot of time with him and family. I got an inside view. I understood why these guys are so inspiring. They are special," said Jha.

Talking about biopics, he said: "When you say a 'true story', people tend to relate to it a little more because it had really happened. It's not just a story that was made in a fancy world. Those are equally inspiring stories though. Somehow biopics tend to attract attention a little more."

Jha is also serving as a writer and creative producer of the new TV show "Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2". He said coming up with season 2 of the show was quite a challenge.

"This was the show which I had started off as a producer as well. I was a writer-producer for season one of the show. I am co-producer for this one as well. Had I been just a writer then probably challenges would have been limited," he said.

"The problem was that season one was received so well at least in terms of characterisation and the music, and suddenly it just shut down," he added.

There was an immense pressure on the show's makers to bring another season of the show.

"We were always toying with the idea of season two but the problem was that the expectations were so high," he recalled.

Then the army world inspired him.

"A lot has happened in the last couple of years. A lot of great stories of army people, their courage, their bravery, also their personal life have been surfacing. I thought it was very interesting," said Jha.

Then he worked on "Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2" -- a love saga set against the backdrop of the Indian Army.