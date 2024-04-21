Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 BO: Dibakar Banerjee's directorial dips further, earns THIS much on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is produced by Ektaa Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee collaborated after 13 years for LSD 2: Love Sex aur Dhokha, released in cinemas on April 19. LSD 2 is the sequel to the 2010 release of the same name, which featured Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rajkummar Rao and Anshuman Jha in the lead roles. Know how much the film earned on the second day. According to a report in Sacnilk, Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 earned just Rs 12 lakhs on the second day as per the early trend report of Sacnilk. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 had an overall 5.56% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, April 20.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Day 2 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 5.09%

Afternoon Shows: 6.12%

Evening Shows: 5.72%

Night Shows: 5.30%

LSD 2 is facing tough competition from several movies running in cinemas. On April 19, the film was released in cinemas alongside Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan-starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar. Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee the film breaks Stereotypes, and boundaries, and moulds every individual in the story. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 stays true to its fabric and discusses the realities of today’s generation most unapologetically yet emotionally rooted in its intent. This film dares to tell stories that no one would, and the courage to cast like no one would.

LSD 2 is the sequel to the 2010 release of the same name, which featured Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rajkummar Rao and Anshuman Jha in the lead roles. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film was released in 2010. The first part is the story of hidden cameras capturing the honour killing of a couple in love, an MMS scandal wreaking havoc in a woman's life and a shocking incident where a woman becomes a casting couch victim.

