Liger money laundering probe: Vijay Deverakonda appears before ED, Hyderabad

Liger money laundering probe: Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the investigation relating to the sourcing of funds for his recent film Liger. The actor appeared before ED officials at the agency's regional office in Hyderabad. The central agency is investigating the alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). As per sources, Vijay Deverakonda is being questioned about sources of funding for the movie, his remuneration and payments made to other actors including American boxer Mike Tyson.

On November 17, the ED officials grilled film director Puri Jagannadh and actor-turned-producer Charmme Kaur throughout the day. They were questioned about the source of investment for Hindi-Telugu movie 'Liger' which was released in August this year. ALSO READ: ED questions Liger makers Puri Jagannadh and Charmme for 12 hours over 'money investment'

American boxer Mike Tyson also played an extended cameo in the movie reported to have been produced with a budget of about Rs 125 crore. Starring Vijay and Ananya Panday in the lead, the film had mega shoots in Las Vegas. It, however, bombed at the box-office.

The ED took up the investigation after Congress leader Bakka Judson lodged a complaint about the investment into the movie through dubious routes. Judson had complained that even politicians had invested money in Liger. He claimed that the investors found it the easiest way of turning their black money into white.

The ED officials are reported to have questioned the director and producer about the allegations that crores of rupees were invested into the making of the movie from foreign countries allegedly in violation of FEMA.

The investigating agency suspects that several companies had transferred funds to the accounts of the filmmakers. They were asked to provide details of those who had remitted the money and how the payments were made to foreign actors including Mike Tyson and technical crew.

