In PICS: Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath collects her ashes in red urn from Shivaji Park

Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath on Monday collected the singing legend’s ashes from the Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The Bharat Ratna awardee was cremated there on Sunday with full state honours. “We handed over the asthi kalash (urn) to Adinath, son of Lata’s brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar,” assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar told PTI. There is no word from the family so far on where will the ashes be immersed.

Meanwhile, Asha Bhosle celebrated the legacy of her ageless elder sister by posting a throwback picture of herself with Lata Mangeshkar when they were little children.

In her caption, the singer-restaurateur wrote: "'Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the' (How wonderful were the days of our childhood)." The reference was to one of Asha Bhosle's melodious numbers, which she sang along with Geeta Dutt, in one of Bimal Roy's most-remembered films, 'Sujata' (1959).

The song's lyrics were by Majrooh Sultanpuri and the music by Sachin Dev Burman, with whom Lata Mangeshkar had a long association, though they had a falling-out after 'Devdas', only to start collaborating again later.

The film, which was remarkable because of Nutan's stellar performance in it, was India's official entry into the competition section of the Cannes Film Festival in 1960.

By dedicating the song to Lataji, Asha Bhosle not only provided a glimpse of their childhood together, but also brought back memories of a film, one of a handful to be inspired by Dr B.R. Ambedkar, about the love story of a Brahmin man and an 'untouchable' woman.

Lata Mangeshkar (92) who enthralled millions with her divine voice for almost eight decades was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who paid their last respects to the music icon at Shivaji Park Sunday evening.

