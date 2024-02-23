Lahore 1947: After Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal joins cast of Sunny Deol-starrer | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lahore 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions.

Global star Ali Fazal, who is known for his work in Mirzapur’ the Fukrey franchise and many Hollywood projects, has joined the cast of the upcoming film Lahore 1947.

The film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi stars Sunny Deol, who is basking in the success of Gadar 2. The film will also feature Abhimanyu Singh and Preity Zinta in key roles.

Ali Fazal is one of the most promising talents in Indian cinema who has also worked in international productions.

The actor has become a favourite of memers owing to his performance as Guddu Bhaiya in the web show Mirzapur seasons 1 and 2. Recently, he also surprised all with his special appearance as Zafar Bhai in Fukrey 3.

Several reports were doing rounds recently claiming that Abhimanyu Singh will be seen as an antagonist in Lahore 1947. At the time, Rajkumar Santoshi had said, “Usually, whenever we think of a villain’s character, the first few names that come to our mind are Amrish ji and Danny ji, but we have to look forward and see who’s taking the baton ahead."

He added, “Interestingly, we have roped in Abhimanyu Singh who will be seen playing a strong and lead role as antagonist in Lahore 1947. His intensity, voice, and conviction are truly unbeatable. He is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in our industry today."

Talking about Lahore 1947, Aamir Khan will take over the charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions, while Santoshi will helm the project.

Earlier this month, a report by Mid-Day claimed about the beginning of filming of the film. ''Rajkumar Santoshi has a certain palette and vision in mind for the scenes. This shoot will be different from the ones that have been canned by Aamir Khan Productions. Aamir is certain that the director will run with his vision, and his role will be relegated to that of a producer alone. The first day of shooting is February 12. This week, the team will be working on the logistics,'' Mid-Day reported quoting a source.

For the unversed, Lahore 1947 is the first time Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi are collaborating after Andaz Apna Apna (1994).

