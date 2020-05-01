Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of Producers Guild of India, dies

Kulmeet Makkar, the CEO of the Film & Television Producers Guild passed away after suffering a major heart attack. He was in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh when he breathed his last. He was there since the nationwide lockdown was imposed due to coronavirus outspread. He survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media.

Kumeet Makkar has been associated with the entertainment industry for more than three decades. He has worked with Saregama, and Reliance Entertainment as founder CEO of Big Music & Home Entertainment. In 2010, he took the position of CEO of the Film & Television Producers Guild. Currently, he was working on setting a trust to help the daily wage workers of the film industry who have been most affected by the lockdown. Netflix had also pledged to contribute $1 million to the trust.

