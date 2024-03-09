Actress Kranti Redkar, wife of ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, gets death threats from Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, ANI Actress Kranti Redkar, wife of former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Mumbai: Actress Kranti Redkar, wife of former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, has lodged a complaint with the Mumbai police after she received death threats and obscene messages from Pakistani numbers, cops informed on Friday.

The complaint has been registered at Goregaon Police Station, officials said.

Kranti Redkar took to social media platform X and informed that she has been receiving death threats since last year.

"@CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @mumbaipolice I have been receiving death threats on my mobile number from various Pakistani numbers and a number from the UK. Just wanted to bring it to your kind notice. This has been happening since last one year. The police has been regularly informed," Kranti Redkar wrote.

In her complaint, she further raised concern about her and family's safety and requested the police to investigate the matter urgently.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru cafe blast suspect seen boarding bus on day incident occurred, NIA releases video