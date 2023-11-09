Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar breaks silence on tiff with Kareena Kapoor, Kajol

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The third episode of Koffee With Karan 8 was released on Wednesday night.

Koffee With Karan is popular for its controversial statements, revelations and lesser known facts revealed by celebrity guests including the host Karan Johar. The current 8th season is no different and each episode is making headlines as soon as it lands on the OTT platform. On Wednesday night, the third episode of the latest season went online featuring Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan as guests.

Several things were discussed and talked about in the episode including 'movies, friendships, situationships and a lot more'. But what caught viewers' attention was when Karan broke the silence about his fight with Kareena Kapoor and Kajol and how it all started.

Differences with Kareena

Recalling the time when he had a difference with Kareena Kapoor after she refused to act in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kal Ho Na Ho. He also revealed that they didn't talk for about 1.5 years until his father, Yash Johar, was diagnosed with cancer. ''She was like I don't know what to say, I said, don't say anything, I know you are there. When he passed away, she was in Bangkok. We still had not mended, and at the point she landed from her shoot, she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. When we fought, I said I was never going to speak with her again,'' he said while recalling the time.

Differences with Kajol

Kajol and Karan have been best friends for many years. But there was a time when the two had a bitter time in their friendship and it was when Ajay Devgn's Shivaay and Karan's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clashed at the box office.

He recalled that time when he messaged Kajol and sent pictures of his newborn kids, Roohi and Yash. ''I said you don't need to reply but these are what my children look like - Yash and Roohi. She messaged back and she said, I am just full of love right now. Month later, she said it's my birthday, you don't have to come but I went. We hugged, we cried and it was done,'' he revealed.

Meanwhile, both Kajol and Kareena Kapoor will be gracing the current season of KWK, however, on different episodes. Kareena will reportedly come on the show with Alia Bhatt while Kajol will join Karan's show with her cousin Rani Mukerji.

