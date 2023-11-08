THIS Grey's Anatomy star named 'Sexiest Man Alive' of 2023 by People magazine

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Patrick Dempsey is known for his role as Dr Derek Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey is currently the 'Sexiest Man Alive' of 2023, as per People magazine. He took the coveted title from last year's winner Captain America fame Chris Evans. On winning the title, the 57-year-old actor told People, ''I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life. It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.''

He even said that after hearing the news, he thought it was a joke and was 'completely shocked'. ''I’ve always been the bridesmaid!'' he jokingly said.

People magazine even took to its social media accounts to announce 2023's 'Sexiest Man Alive' and wrote, ''#PatrickDempsey has been crowned PEOPLE’s 2023 #SexiestManAlive.''

Dempsey's personal life

The actor is married to a make-up artist Jillian Fink, who also a beauty line founder. They are parents to a 21-year-old daughter named Talula Dempsey and twins son Sullivan and Darby, who are now 16 years old. On being asked how would his children react to the news, he said, ''they are just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be.” “Which is good, they keep me young.''

Dempsey's career at a glance

He made his film debut in the year 1985 with The Stuff. However, his role in the film went uncredited. His first major film role was at age 21 for the film titled In The Mood, which was released in 1987. In the 1990s, he also worked in several TV shows including JFK: Reckless Youth, A Season in Purgatory, and Jeremiah, among others.

Some of his popular films include Scream 3, Enchanted, Freedom Writers, and Valentine's Day, among several others.

But his role in the popular medical drama show Grey's Anatomy was one of the most wherein he played the role of Dr Derek Shepherd for the first 11 seasons.

