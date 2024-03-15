Kiara Advani reviews husband Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha, says 'you've made us all so proud'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiara Advani praises Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha.

Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani-starrer Yodha has been released in cinemas today, March 15, 2024. The film is garnering mostly positive reviews from film critics as well as from the audience. Now, Sidharth's wife Kiara has also come forward and praised her husband's performance in the film and called it 'outstanding'.

Taking to Instagram under the Stories section, Kiara shared a picture from the climax scene in the film and wrote, ''@sidmalhotra you've made us all SO proud! Your Best.'' Praising the directors of Yodha, she mentioned, ''One of the best in this genre #Sagar #Pushkar. I can't believe this is your first.''

For leading ladies in the film, Kiara wrote, ''@dishapatani @raashiikhanna watch out for these two Lady Yodhas. To the entire cast and crew of the film. Take a bow!''

India TV reviews Yodha

India TV's Aseem Sharma in his review for the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer wrote, ''Overall, Yodha is a good watch and you will love Sidharth Malhotra again as a man in uniform. He could have been better in terms of a lover boy in the film, but since Yodha is more about action, that tangent can surely be ignored. It is also filled with numerous twists, which keeps you on the edge of your seats.''

About the film

Adaalat fame actor Ronit Roy will be seen playing Sid's father in this film. However, the makers have not yet revealed the face of Yodha's antagonist in the trailer.

The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Yodha will also mark another collaborative effort between Amazon Prime Video, Mentor Disciple Entertainment, and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

