Amitabh Bachchan undergoes angioplasty at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai | Deets inside

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has undergone angioplasty at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. The actor was reportdly admitted to the hospital during the wee hours of Friday. As per Hospital sources, the actor's angioplasty was not done on his heart but on some clot in his leg.

In his latest post on X (formerly Twitter) he wrote, ''In gratitude ever.''

Here's how his fans reacted

On his latest post, fans started expressing their concerns over the actor's health. One user wrote, ''I pray thay you stay healthy.''

Earlier this year, a news of the veteran actor being in critical condition went viral on social media, following which India TV's fact check team checked the authenticity of the news and found it to be misleading.