Friday, March 15, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Amitabh Bachchan undergoes angioplasty at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai | Deets inside

Amitabh Bachchan undergoes angioplasty at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai | Deets inside

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has undergone angioplasty at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. He was adimitted to the hospital in the wee hours on Friday.

Reported By : Namrata Dubey Written By : Aseem Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: March 15, 2024 13:46 IST
Amitabh Bachchan
Image Source : X Amitabh Bachchan

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has undergone angioplasty at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. The actor was reportdly admitted to the hospital during the wee hours of Friday. As per Hospital sources, the actor's angioplasty was not done on his heart but on some clot in his leg. 

In his latest post on X (formerly Twitter) he wrote, ''In gratitude ever.''

Here's how his fans reacted

On his latest post, fans started expressing their concerns over the actor's health. One user wrote, ''I pray thay you stay healthy.'' 

Earlier this year, a news of the veteran actor being in critical condition went viral on social media, following which India TV's fact check team checked the authenticity of the news and found it to be misleading.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement