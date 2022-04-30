KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film crosses Rs 1000 crore gross worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KGFCHAPTER2 KGF Chapter 2 box office collection second week

Highlights KGF: Chapter 2' was released nationwide on April 14

KGF 2 stars Yash as Rocky Bhaai

It has become 4th Indian film to cross worldwide collection of Rs 1000 crore

There's no stopping for Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 as it continues to dominate the box office even during the second week of its release on April 14. Prashanth Neel's directorial had already gone past the lifetime collections of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR (Hindi). After smashing multiple records and creating history, the action-drama has successfully crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in the gross worldwide collection. KGF Chapter 2 has become the fourth Indian film after RRR, Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion to achieve this feat.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared an update about the film's global collections and tweeted, "#KGFChapter2 has crossed ₹ 1,000 Crs Gross Mark at the WW Box Office.. Only the 4th Indian Movie to do so after #Dangal , #Baahubali2 and #RRRMovie."

KGF: Chapter 2' claimed the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt and became the fastest film to reach the Rs 250 crore benchmark.

In India, even after two major Bollywood releases including Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh's Runway 34 Yash's fim is wreaking havoc at the box office with gross domestic collection of Rs 416.60 gross.

About KGF Chapter 2

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran.

Watch the trailer of the film below: