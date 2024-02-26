Kenneth Mitchell, known for Captain Marvel and Star Trek: Discovery, dies at 49

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kenneth Mitchell was a popular actor in Hollywood.

Kenneth Mitchell, popularly known for his role in Star Trek: Discovery and Captain Marvel, died at age 49 on Saturday. The news of his untimely demise was announced by his family on his verified social media handles. “With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” the family statement read.

The late actor was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) since last six years.

In the post shared on his X and Instagram account, the late actor's family mentioned about the disease he was diagnosed with and wrote, ''For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment. He lived by the principles that each day is a gift and we never walk alone. His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humour, inclusion, and community.''

See the post:

''Ken is forever grateful for the massive amounts of love and endless support he received from his community along this journey. Especially the courage, resilience, and strength displayed from his extraordinary wife, family, and friends,'' the statement continued.

For the unversed, Kenneth is survived by his wife Susan, their children Lilah and Kallum, his parents Diane and David, brother Sean (Norah), in-laws Sally and Bill Pratt, sister-in-law Beth (Ajay), nieces and nephews Kiran, Jyoti, Avery, and Eliza... and cats Chai and Cinna.

