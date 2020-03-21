Coronavirus: FIR lodged against Kanika Kapoor for putting public at risk

FIR filed against Kanika Kapoor after UP CM Yogi Adityanath's orders.

Kanika Kapoor, who tested COVID-19 positive on Friday has landed in a legal soup. Under the instructions of Uttar Pradesh government, FIR has been lodged against the Baby Doll singer for putting public at risk. FIR was filed in Sarojini Nagar police station under section 188, 269 and 270 of IPC at 11:22 PM on Friday by CMO Lucknow. It mentions that on March 14 when Kanika arrived at the airport, she was infected but instead of undergoing self-quarantine, she went on to attend events.



"The report from CMO for FIR against Kanika inadvertently mentions the date of her arrival as 14th march. It is actually 11th March. The police, during investigation, will correct this factual part," Sujeet Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Lucknow clarified later.

In a high-level meeting at his official residence on Friday evening, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to lodge a FIR against the Bollywood singer for concealing facts.

Sources said that room no 602 of Hotel Taj, in which Kanika stayed has now been closed for two days. Officials are now scanning the CCTV footage to see the movement of the singer in the hotel.

"The FIR will be lodged against her because she came from London and was aware of the corona safety protocols. She apparently did not get tested at the airport and even though she was developing symptoms, she freely attended parties and mingled with a large number of people," a senior police official told IANS.



Several political figures such as former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, her son and BJP MP Dushyant Singh, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, Congress leader Jitin Prasada were present at the party. As many as 180 guests were reportedly present there. After Kanika was tested positive for COVID-19, Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh, Jitin Prasada went into self-isolation. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who was also present at the party, is now undergoing self-quarantine.

After being tested positive, Kanika, in her Instagram post, wrote, ''Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK''





