Kangana Ranaut shares an ‘emotional blackmail’ video of her family

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been in the limelight again since the past few days. The ‘Panga’ star, who has always been out and about when it comes to raising her voice for the unfair treatment of outsiders, said that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut gave her an open threat and asked her not to come to Mumbai. This happened after Kangana commented on Mumbai Police and the city which stirred a political row and drew strong reactions from the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

To protest against Kangana’s statement of comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Shiv Sena women activists burned her effigy. Reacting to the protest against her, the actress tweeted, "After Sushant and Sadhus murder now beating my posters with chappals for my opinions on administration, it seems Mumbai is addicted to blood."

After Sushant and Sadhus murder now beating my posters with chappals for my opinions on administration, it seems Mumbai is addicted to blood🙂 https://t.co/dWRSnL6NCE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

Kangana has now shared a video on Twitter in which her parents, especially father, can be seen expressing worry and telling her not to mess with anyone unnecessarily. The actress’ father Amardeep Ranaut also called her a 'lioness' and asked her to not to indulge in any sort of fight with someone.

While sharing the video the actress captioned it saying, “You can fight with Mafia, you can also challenge the governments but how to handle emotional blackmail at home? Who all relate with this scene in my house today?”

You can fight with Mafia, you can also challenge the governments but how to handle emotional blackmail at home? Who all relate with this scene in my house today ? pic.twitter.com/159mWDgpIO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2020

Kangana also reacted to Sanjay Raut’s abusive comment, which he reportedly made in an interview. While replying to a tweet, Queen actress wrote, “In 2008 Movie Mafia declared me a Psycho, in 2016 they called me a Witch and Stalker in 2020 Maharashtra Minister publicity gave me the title of ****** Ladki, because I said after a murder I feel unsafe in Mumbai, where are INTOLERANCE debate warriors?"

In 2008 Movie Mafia declared me a Psycho, in 2016 they called me a Witch and Stalker in 2020 Maharashtra Minister publicity gave me the title of Haramkhor Ladki, because I said after a murder I feel unsafe in Mumbai, where are INTOLERANCE debate warriors? https://t.co/me91rxsShr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2020

Kangana Ranaut has turned into an avid social media user after she joined Twitter last month.

