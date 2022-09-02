Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK to stay in jail in controversial tweets case, bail hearing on Monday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEMESOFSIWAN Kamal Rashid Khan was recently arrested for his controversial tweets

Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on August 29 over his controversial tweets dating back to 2020. KRK will be produced in court for his bail hearing on Monday and till then will have to remain in jail. A day after his arrest, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Magistrate Court. The Mumbai Police had sought KRK's custody for 4 days for investigation in the matter but the Court had denied the request and sent him to judicial custody instead. Now, his bail hearing will come up on Monday. Till then, KRK will remain incarcerated.

KRK to stay in jail over the weekend

KRK will be staying in jail over the weekend. His bail hearing will come up in Court on Monday, September 5. News agency PTI tweeted in the matter, "Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, will stay in jail in controversial tweets case for now as hearing on his bail plea adjourned to Monday (sic)."

Read: Dwayne Johnson brings his own food to restaurants for THIS reason. Find out.

What led to KRK's arrest?

As per KRK's lawyer Ashok Sarogi, the police arrested Khan for tweets against Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and a film producer regarding the film Laxmi Bomb. The First Information Report in the case had been registered against KRK in 2020 under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (defamation) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, police said. A look-out circular too had been issued against him, a police official said.

Police seek KRK's custody for investigation

KRK was arrested by police from the Mumbai airport late Monday night after he arrived from Dubai. He was produced before additional chief metropolitan magistrate S P Kekan at Borivali court on Tuesday. Police sought his custody for four days, saying they needed to find out at whose behest he was posting such tweets from a foreign country despite knowing that they might create communal tension. Police also needed to ascertain if he was trying to extort money from filmmakers or stars for not posting negative reviews of movies, the remand application said. KRK mainly targeted Bollywood artists and was trying to create unrest between two groups of society by posting inflammatory statements and tweets against influential persons, police alleged.

Read: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone groove with the Ambanis during Ganpati Visarjan | VIDEOS

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News