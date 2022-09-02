Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone groove with the Ambanis during Ganpati Visarjan | VIDEOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DEEPIKAPAKISTAN@RANVEERIANNN Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone joined Ambanis for Ganpati Visarjan

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen grooving with the Ambanis at Ganpati Visarjan on Thursday evening. The idol couple of Bollywood was seen twinning in the festive attires. When there is Ranveer Singh, the energetic aura can never go unnoticed. The handsome hunk was seen grooving with the festive music. While Ranveer was dancing and having fun, Deepika remained seated on a bench and watched the festivities. The Ganpati truck was heavily decorated with marigold flowers and both the actors were accompanied by the younger Ambanis on the truck.

Ranveer was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama and Deepika was twinning with her hubby wearing a cream salwar suit with a dupatta around her shoulder, pairing it with a heavy pair of earrings. The Bollywood couple was accompanied by Shloka Ambani, who was seen wearing a mint-coloured sharara. On the other hand, Radhika Merchant was also seen in a printed sharara. A video showing Ranveer grooving on Agneepath's song Deva Shri Ganesha is going viral on the internet. Antilia's decoration can also be seen in the video.

Ranveer and Deepika recently appeared at the Filmfare Awards in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor received the best actor award for his performance in Kabir Khan's cricket drama. 83 which was also co-produced by Deepika Padukone. The gorgeous diva played the role of his wife Romi Bhatia in the film. The award was handed over to Ranveer by his wife herself. Later Deepika also took to social media to appreciate her husband and shared a picture of Ranveer holding the award mentioning “Simply the best. Better than all the rest. @ranveersingh.”

Ranveer's last film Jayeshbhai Jordaar didn't perform well at the box office but there is a long pipeline of films awaiting. The actor has completed shooting for his next venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Ranveer will also be seen working with Rohit Shetty again for a comedy-drama named Cirkus.

While our lady love has completed shooting for Pathaan with King Khan, she also has a project on her platter with the south superstar Prabhas. If rumours are to be believed, the actress has signed a movie opposite Hrithik Roshan. so, there is a lot in the kitty for the lovely Bollywood couple.

