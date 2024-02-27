Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas-Deepika's film is connected with Lord Krishna's Kalki incarnation, director reveals

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Prabhas-Deepika's film is connected with Lord Krishna's Kalki incarnation

Prabhas' upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD often remains in the news. The teaser of the film was released last year, but no update was given regarding the trailer release. The shooting of Kalki 2898 AD is going on in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, where a grand set has been built. However, now director Nag Ashwin himself has shared a big update related to the film.

What is the connection with Mahabharata?

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin and producer Rana Daggubati recently attended an event. Where they talked openly about the details related to their film. When asked about the timeline and events of the film, director Nag Ashwin said that the film starts from the Mahabharata era and ends in 2898 AD. "It rotates between 6000 thousand years. The world we have created has been based on what it would be like, while still maintaining the Indian touch, and not making it like Blade Runner," said Ashwin.

Kalki 2898 AD has a connection with the Kalki incarnation of Lord Krishna

Explaining the timeline, he further said, "3102 BC is 6000 years behind 2898 AD, when the last incarnation of Krishna is believed to have departed." Nag Ashwin also said that he has not used AI (Artificial Intelligence) in making the film. Talking about Open AI Sora, he said that he has not tried it yet, but will definitely try it after the release of the film.

Kalki 2898 AD cast

Prabhas is playing the lead role in Kalki 2898 AD. Along with him, Deepika Padukone will not only play the female lead in the film. But she will be sharing screen space with Prabhas for the first time. Apart from them, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are involved in important roles in the film. Kalki 2898 AD will be released in theaters worldwide on May 9, 2024.​

