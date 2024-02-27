Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter OTT rights sold to Netflix for SHOCKING amount

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter OTT rights sold to Netflix

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter was released in theaters on January 25. This film was a hit at the box office as soon as it was released. Hrithik and Deepika can be seen doing tremendous action in Fighter. People have liked the aerial action film and it has been able to earn well at the box office too. Also, the pairing of Hrithik and Deepika has set the screen on fire, their chemistry has been of the USP of the film. After making a splash at the box office, this film is now ready to be released on OTT. The OTT rights of Fighter have also been sold.

Fighter OTT rights sold to Netflix

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Fighter on OTT and it will have its digital debut in some time. Netflix has purchased the digital rights of the film for a huge amount. If reports are to be believed, Netflix has bought the OTT rights of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter for Rs 150 crore. The OTT release date of the film has not been announced yet. According to the rules, any film can be released on the OTT platform only after 4 weeks of its release at the box office. It's been a month since Fighter was released. Now this film will soon enter the digital space as well.

The film has joined the 200-crore club at the box office

Talking about Fighter, it has been directed by Siddharth Anand. Along with Hrithik and Deepika, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi are seen playing important roles in the film. Fighter has joined the Rs 200 crore club in India and has earned Rs 300 crore globally. It has not been able to collect as much as makers were expecting from Fighter. However, Critics have praised the film but it has received mixed reviews from people.

Also Read: "Ever since I got...", Neha Kakkar breaks silence on pregnancy and divorce rumours