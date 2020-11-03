Kajal Aggarwal on COVID-19: I'm breaking up with the old ways of living

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAJALAGGARWALOFFICIAL Kajal Aggarwal

Actress Kajal Aggarwal who recently tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu, shared a long post on COVID-19 pandemic. She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "It's never too late I say no. I know it's a little late. I should have done this earlier. I am sorry to do this in a letter, that too in front of the entire world, but it's the easiest way for me to express my feelings. And it's better to say no to in the nick of time than regretting later.

I never imagined that a tiny virus will change my worldview entirely. Battling an unknown, unseen enemy, with no sure-fire cure in sight and seeing the world around me gripped in fear, has made me reconsider my outlook towards life. It has made me challenge a lot of assumptions about myself and the world.

And I say a big no to the current state of our existence. I say no to a continuous state of uncertainty and fear. Most of all I say no to our current response to the virus and the existing hygiene standards. In the 11th month of crisis, surely, I and everyone else should be equipped for better protection. Surely, all of us should be able to feel more reassured while stepping out.

And by now we should have been armed to give a fitting response to the virus. The pandemic demands swift and unprecedented action from all of us. Choices that we make today, will shape our future for decades and centuries to come.

Yes, I am being a touch dramatic, but I had to share my thoughts with all of you. And as I excitedly look forward to starting a new phase of my life, I'm breaking up with the old ways of living. And I refuse to settle for anything other than a safer world."

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage