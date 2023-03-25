John Wick 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Keanu Reeves’ actioner registers a decent opening

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JOHN WICK 4 John Wick 4 Box Office Collection Day 1

John Wick 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Starring Keanu Reeves as a ruthless assassin, the film was released in theatres on March 24. and witnessed decent footfall on its opening day in India. The film is projected to earn Rs 8.50-9 crore on Friday, including approximately Rs 2.5 crore from Thursday previews. The fourth installment of the film brings back Keanu Reeves as a deadly assassin and this time. In this sequel, John Wick (Keanu) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. However, before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

John Wick 4 Box Office Report

John Wick 4 has received positive responses from fans, audiences and critics alike. The action-packed adventure promised yet another adventure-filled ride from the franchise. According to Box Office India, "John Wick 4 has taken a good start at the box office and also did well on paid previews where collections should be easily more than 2 crore nett. The opening day should go over the 5 crore nett mark which is a big number for this brand which has never really done well before in India. The collections could even go higher if current supports in the evenings."

About John Wick Chapter 4

Apart from Keanu, the film by Lionsgate also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard, and Ian McShane. Chad Stahelski, who has directed the previous three films, also helmed the upcoming sequel. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski produced the film, with Reeves and Louise Rosner serving as executive producers. The movie is distributed by Lionsgate and produced by Thunder Road Pictures and 87North Productions.

The fourth instalment is a direct sequel to the 2019 film 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' and will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves starrer franchise. Keanu is also in talks to return to the 'Ballerina' spinoff starring Ana de Armas.

