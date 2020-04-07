Tuesday, April 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Jeetendra Birthday Special: Rare photos of the actor that will make you nostalgic

Jeetendra Birthday Special: Rare photos of the actor that will make you nostalgic

Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra, popularly known as 'Jumping Jack' in the film industry, has worked in over 250 films in a three-decade career.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 07, 2020 13:23 IST
Jeetendra Birthday Special: Rare photos of the actor that
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Jeetendra Birthday Special: Rare photos of the actor that will make you nostalgic

Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra, popularly known as 'Jumping Jack' in the film industry, has won hearts many times with his charismatic personality and charming screen presence. In his three decades career, the actor has played the lead role in about 200 films and have collectively done over 250 films. Born on 7 April 1942 in Amritsar, Punjab as Ravi Kapoor, the actor has no dreams of joining Bollywood. When his family shifted to Mumbai, he lived in a chawl. He befriended Rajesh Khanna during college and got picked when he went for a jewelry delivery to the then famous film director V Shantaram. The director launched him and has played a big role in his success. As Jeetendra turns 78 today, let's have a look at his rare photos from the golden era that will make you nostalgic

India Tv - His big Hindi film debut is considered as the 1964 movie - Geet Gaya Patharon Ne

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

His big Hindi film debut is considered as the 1964 movie - Geet Gaya Patharon Ne

Fight Against Coronavirus

India Tv - Jeetendra joined the film industry in 1959 with V Shantaram's Navrang.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Jeetendra joined the film industry in 1959 with V Shantaram's Navrang.

India Tv - Jeetendra has done nearly 200 films as the main lead

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Jeetendra has done nearly 200 films as the main lead

India Tv - is 77, but continues to look fit and younger than his age.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

He is 78 but continues to look fit and younger than his age.

India Tv - He had done more than 80 remakes of various South Indian films

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

He had done more than 80 remakes of various South Indian films

India Tv - jeetendra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

It is said that Jeetendra was in love with the gorgeous actress Hema Malini once

India Tv - Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor as kids with dad Jeetendra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor as kids with dad Jeetendra

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X