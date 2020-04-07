Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jeetendra Birthday Special: Rare photos of the actor that will make you nostalgic

Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra, popularly known as 'Jumping Jack' in the film industry, has won hearts many times with his charismatic personality and charming screen presence. In his three decades career, the actor has played the lead role in about 200 films and have collectively done over 250 films. Born on 7 April 1942 in Amritsar, Punjab as Ravi Kapoor, the actor has no dreams of joining Bollywood. When his family shifted to Mumbai, he lived in a chawl. He befriended Rajesh Khanna during college and got picked when he went for a jewelry delivery to the then famous film director V Shantaram. The director launched him and has played a big role in his success. As Jeetendra turns 78 today, let's have a look at his rare photos from the golden era that will make you nostalgic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM His big Hindi film debut is considered as the 1964 movie - Geet Gaya Patharon Ne Fight Against Coronavirus Maharashtra: District-Wise Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus state wise cases in India

Coronavirus Crisis: Live Updates

Latest Coronavirus News

Coronavirus Official Helpline Numbers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jeetendra joined the film industry in 1959 with V Shantaram's Navrang.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jeetendra has done nearly 200 films as the main lead

Image Source : INSTAGRAM He is 78 but continues to look fit and younger than his age.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM He had done more than 80 remakes of various South Indian films

Image Source : INSTAGRAM It is said that Jeetendra was in love with the gorgeous actress Hema Malini once

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor as kids with dad Jeetendra

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page