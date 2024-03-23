IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan arrives to support his team Kolkata Knight Riders | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been referred to as the Badshah of Bollywood, never ceases to amaze his fans with his charm, his sense of humour and course his amazing acting skills, which make everyone in awe. The actor was spotted in the stadium to support his team Kolkata Knight Riders. A video of him is now going viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club took to X (previously called Twitter) and shared pictures and videos of his arrival at Kolkata airport. Fans were waiting from Nepal and Patna too in the jerseys and with posters to welcome King Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders will have a face-off against team Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in Kolkata for IPL 2024. Meanwhile, SRK made his blockbuster comeback to the big screens in 2023 by delivering three back-to-back all-time blockbusters with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. The actor is yet to announce his upcoming projects, however, several reports of him prepping for Tiger vs Pathaan are currently doing rounds.

Shah Rukh Khan's recently released film Dunki had a successful theatrical run. Not only in cinemas, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is doing wonders on the OTT platform. Ever since its OTT release, Dunki has clocked over 11 million viewing hours and has secured the third spot in the OTT platform's non-English content category.

Dunki performed well at the box office and earned 500 cores on the world box office. This was Shah Rukh Khan's third film of 2023, he made his comeback after 4 long years. There are reports that King Khan might be joining Yash for a special appearance in the film Toxic.

