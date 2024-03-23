Bengali actor Parthasarathi Deb, best known for Satyajiter Goppo, dies at 68

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Parthasarathi Deb

Bengali actor Parthasarathi Deb breathed his last at the age of 68 in a hospital in Kolkata where he had been undergoing treatment for a long time. His family said that he passed away at 11:50 pm. The actor was battling illness for a long time and took his last breath on March 22. The Bengali film industry mourned the loss of a great veteran actor.

In addition, his family also said that Bengali actor Parthasarathi Deb was suffering from COPD and was admitted to MR Bangur Hospital last month. Jeet took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote, "Sad to know we lost our colleague and WBAF committee member. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family & friends… #RestInPeace #ParthaSarathiDeb...Om Shanti." Fans of the veteran actor took comment section to mourn the loss of such great talent. One user wrote, "Om Shanti". Another user wrote, "Rest in Peace".

Rituparna Sengupta who is a popular actress and producer, is best known for her works in Bengali, Odia and Hindi cinema. The actress mourned the loss of the veteran actor. She took to social media and wrote, "I have worked with Parthoda....in so many films...recently Bidrohini and Amar labongolata ....very sad news ...May his soul rest in peace...Ohm Shanti".

For the unversed, Parthasarathi Deb was the president of the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists Forum. He is a popular face of TV serials and was seen in recently Raktabeej. He has also worked in more than 200 theatres, serials, films and web series. Parthasarathi Deb has worked in films including Prem Amar, Byomkesh, Hotath Dekha, Shudhu Tumi, Golapi Mukta Rahasya, Biler Diary, Sudhu Bhalobasa, Swapne Dekha Rajkanya and Kakababu Here Gelen? among others.

