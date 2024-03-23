'I don't want to...', Anurag Kashyap vents out frustration on Instagram for wasting his time on newcomers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is an avid film buff and has delivered several hits including Gangs of Wasseypur, and Sacred Games 1 & 2, which gained him recognition within no time. Apart from filmmaking, he has also worked in several movies. Recently, Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to vent out his frustration saying how he has wasted time on his untalented newcomers.

Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to share a post. He wrote, "I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up up with mediocre shit. So now onwards I don't want to waste my time meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses. So I will now have rates. If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 mins I will charge 1 lakh. for half an hour 2 lakhs and 1 hour, 5 lakhs.

He further wrote, " That's the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the fuck away. And all paid in advance".

In response, his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap took to the comment section and wrote, "forwarding this to everyone in my dms and email who keeps sending me scripts to forward to you ". Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also wrote, Honestly Anuraag .. I often feel the same way".

Anurag Kashyap got his major break as a co-writer in Ram Gopal Verma's crime drama Satya and made his directorial debut with Paanch, which never had a theatrical release due to censorship issues. His other notable works include Gulaal, Raman Raghav 2.0, Manmarziyaan and Sacred Games among others.

