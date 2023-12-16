Indian Police Force teaser out: Sidharth Malhotra all set to solve case as a cop in Rohit Shetty directorial

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Indian Police Force team

The makers finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the Indian Police Force. In the teaser, the trio- Sidharth, Shilpa and Vivek are seen as cops who are all set out to solve the case in action which revolves around terrorist attacks. The show basically pays homage to the relentless commitment of Indian police officers. The series is a seven-part action packed series.

Sidharth Malhotra too shared the teaser on social media. Along with the teaser, he wrote in the caption, "Excited to bring you my first action-packed show, #IndianPoliceForce. Back in a new uniform with the cop universe maestro. #RohitShetty".

As soon as the video was dropped, fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the comment section.One user said, "Can't wait for 19th January now". Another user said, " cannot wait sidddd..pure mass series". "Another masterpiece", wrote the third user.

The series will mark filmmaker Rohit Shetty's digital debut. The series will star Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Lalit Parimoo among others. Indian Police Force is set to premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on January 19, 2024.

Rohit Shetty's cop universe began with the Singham franchise in 2011. The third instalment of that series, Singham Again, has gone on the floors. It stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. Besides Singham, the cop universe also features Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021). Akshay and Ranveer are likely to reprise their respective cop roles with their cameos in Singham Again. Deepika will be seen as the first female cop, Shakti Shetty, in the film. Singham Again is slated to release after Indian Police Force on August 15, 2024, on the occasion of Independence Day.

