Aaradhya's mesmerising performance at annual function makes mom Aishwarya proud | Watch

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took part in a musical drama at the annual day function of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. The event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities and their kids.A video from the event has now gone viral on social media, which features Aishwarya happy and in awe with the performance of her daughter. In the video, Aaradhya is dressed as an evil character in a dramatic look.

She took to the stage and delivered her lines in English with great confidence.Next to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, sat her nephew Agastya Nanda who enjoyed the show. Aishwarya's mother Brindya Rani was happily smiling throughout the show.

In the clip, we can see Aaradhya donning a long black-hued robe. She was seen wearing layers of pearl jewellery. However, it was her hairstyle that won hearts. Her hair was tied in a high bun, and her bangs were neatly pulled up with a flower hairband. Reacting to Aaradhya Bachchan's performance, fans loved the way she performed. One user said, "Pretty". Another user said, "Future successful actress. Aaradhya also shares an uncanny resemblance with her mother, Aishwarya. From her dialogue delivery to her expression in her performance, Aaradhya proved that she is from the Bachchan family.

Aaradhya Bachchan was born in 2011 to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan who tied the knot in April 2007. On the work front, Aishwarya Bachchan was last seen in the historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan: II. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film was released in April this year.

