Watch: Ram Charan, Upasana spotted in Mumbai with daughter Klin Kaara

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ram Charan with wife Upasana

Ram Charan is a great renowned actor and despite his hectic schedule, would always find time for his family. The actor recently arrived in the city along with his wife Upasana Konidela and daughter Klin Kaara. A video of them arriving is going viral on social media. In the video, Upasana and Klin Kaara were seen arriving in the SUV with Ram. The moment he stepped out, he swaddled his daughter and hid her face from being clicked.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens were curious, about the Nanny who was spotted with them. One user wrote, "Taimur ki nany hai". Another user said, "Yeh toh Taimur ki Nani hai". Ram Charan has been frequently going to and forth to Mumbai lately, for some personal work reportedly. With his visits, fans are curious if he is doing any Bollywood projects currently.

Meanwhile on the work front, after the success of SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR, he will next be seen in Game Changer directed by Shankar. In the film Game Changer, Ram Charan will essay the role of an IAS office, while the female lead will be played by Kiara Advani, along with Anjali, S.J Suryah, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in supporting roles. Popular music composer Thaman will be composing the songs for the film.

Game Changer which is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations is touted to be a political thriller that will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam charms everyone with his father's signature pose at annual function | Watch

Also Read: WAIT WHAT! Suhana Khan doesn't know whether Shah Rukh Khan received a Padma Shri or not

Latest Entertainment News