WAIT WHAT! Suhana Khan doesn't know whether Shah Rukh Khan received a Padma Shri or not

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Suhana Khan doesn't know whether Shah Rukh Khan has received Padma Shri or not

Apart from film choices to acting, Bollywood's star kids have also been trolled many times for their general knowledge. But what happens when a Bollywood actor's daughter does not know which award her father has received? Yes! that's exactly what happened when Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. Big B asked a question to Suhana regarding her father's acclaim, and the 23-year-old not only embarrassed herself but her father too, big time.

Recently, the star cast of the film The Archies, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi Sehgal aka Dot arrived on KBC along with their director Zoya Akhtar. Amitabh Bachchan asked many questions to all these actors and star kids, but at that time everyone was surprised to see Suhana Khan when they did not know whether father Shah Rukh Khan had received the Padma Shri Award or not.

Big B asked, which award has Shah Rukh Khan not received yet? With the options being the following:

A) Padma Shree

B) Legion of Honor

C) Etoile d'Or

D) Volpi Cup

Suhana Khan was not able to answer this question immediately and when she answered, it was wrong. She said option A- Padma Shri, which Amitabh Bachchan announced, was wrong. Even Big B himself was surprised to hear this answer from Suhana Khan. This video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan was awarded Padma Shri in the year 2005.

Also Read: Dunki's fake promotional invite circulating on social media, makers release clarification

Amitabh Bachchan taunts Suhana Khan

Amitabh Bachchan was so surprised to hear Suhana's answer that he could not stop himself from commenting on it. However, Big B taunted Shah Rukh Khan's darling in a very funny manner and said, "Daughter doesn't know what father has received. Papa has only sent her with this information saying that 'the person sitting in front has played the role of your father's father. So tell him, please ask questions calmly'. Now I asked the question so casually, yet she could not answer it."

Latest Entertainment News