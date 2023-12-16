Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam charms everyone with his father's signature pose at annual function | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his talented interior designer wife, Gauri Khan, and daughter, Suhana Khan, made a stylish entrance at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School for its annual day function.

Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam recently performed at his school's annual day function. He took the centre stage, performing a play along with other students. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Kha looked proud of their little son's fluency and command over the dialogue.

In a video now going viral on social media, AbRam charmed everyone with his father's signature pose. At the moment when the iconic tune from film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge began playing in the background, he warmly embraced his classmates. In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's faces lit with joy and admiration for their son. Suhana Khan and his maternal grandmother were all smiles as they witnessed the scene. As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section by showering AbRam with all love and blessings.

One user wrote, "This is so cute". Another user wrote, "Hahah wish I could see SRK's reaction". "He's so small and cutee", wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki. Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers. It features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on December 21, 2023.

