Ibrahim Ali Khan carries rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari's jacket in viral video | WATCH

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari are hogging headlines yet again. The rumoured couple has been spotted in and around the Mumbai city on multiple occasions. Khan and Tiwari were seen together for a movie night on July 22. According to papparazzi, the duo visited a theatre to watch Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie's film Barbie. Helmed by Greta Gerwig, the film is receiving rave reviews from moviegoers.

But what caught the internet's attention was Ibrahim Ali Khan carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket while exiting the movie theatre. Though the rumoured couple were not spotted together they were at the same theatre. In one of the viral videos, Tiwari can be seen getting away from the cameras and in another video Khan was seen carrying her black jacket. He was also seen irritated by papps flashing his camera on his.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The Starkid worked as the assistant director with Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will hit the silver screen on July 28. On the other hand, Palak Tiwari is the daughter of popular TV star Shweta Tiwari. She recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam. Tiwari rose to prominence with her music video Bijlee Bijlee co-starring Harrdy Sandhu.

Khan and Tiwari sparked dating rumours in 2022 after they were spotted together at several events and parties in Mumbai. Speaking about the rumours in Siddharth Kanan's show, Tiwari had earlier said she and Khan are just good friends. “We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all," Tiwari had said.

