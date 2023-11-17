'I'm 6 feet tall': Arjun Kapoor SHUTS troll questioning his height while posing with David Beckham

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Did Arjun try to look tall while posing with David Beckham?

Arjun Kapoor, who recently shared a photo with football legend David Beckham during the World Cup 2023, has lambasted troll questioning his height in the picture. For the unversed, netizens have claimed that the actor might have manipulated his height to appear taller while posing with Beckhan for the camera. Now, the actor has responded to all those people with humour and grace, shutting down the unfounded claim. "I'm 183 cms, that's slightly over 6 feet so let's not believe everything we read," Arjun replied on a post shared on a meme page that asked him to share tips on how to look taller.

Notably, a meme page recently created a collage featuring Arjun Kapoor's picture with David Beckham, alongside screenshots of Google search results for the heights of both celebrities. The juxtaposition aimed to humorously highlight the alleged height difference between the two stars. The post asked ‘How?’ and was captioned: “Tips de do sir @arjunkapoor (Give us tips, Arjun Kapoor).”

Image Source : INSTAGRAMArjun Kapoor shuts trolls questioning his height

Earlier on Thursday, Sonam Kapoor hosted a star-studded bash at her house to welcome David Beckham. While sharing pictures from the party, Arjun shared a long note on his social media account about fulfilling his childhood dream. “A night to remember…To meet someone u have admired from afar for so many years & to be able to talk face to face with him about his new life in Miami, football, India, travel, his kids, philanthropy & everything else I could squeeze into a 15-minute dinner table chat.”

He added, “Grateful to have met @davidbeckham & completely in awe of his genuine sincerity towards spending time with all of us & being kind enough to allow every fanboy/girl in that room to feel elated to get a picture & time with him…Thank You @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja for fulfilling this childhood dream of mine !!!”

Latest Entertainment News