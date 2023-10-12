Thursday, October 12, 2023
     
  I Killed Bapu: Bombay HC appoints 3-member committee to review Hyder Kazmi's film | DEETS INSIDE

I Killed Bapu: Bombay HC appoints 3-member committee to review Hyder Kazmi's film | DEETS INSIDE

The biographical drama released on ZEE5 on September 29. It has been directed by Hyder Kazmi and stars Sameer Deshpande, Umashankar Goyenka, and Mukesh Kapani in lead roles.

Shruti Kaushal New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2023 10:47 IST
Helmed by Hyder Kazmi, I Killed Bapu released on September 29 on ZEE5. Days after its release, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member committee to review the film and submit a report to it, Free Press Journal reported.

The report stated that a businessman Mohamed Ansari urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to withdraw the certificate issued to the producer of the film, Sarla Saraogi. The businessman argued that the film has been made to "create disharmony between two religions and is also an insult to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi by holding him responsible for the partition of India.”

Following this, the bench of Justices comprising Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice Firdosh Pooniwalla formed a three-member committee of former HC judges Amjad Sayed and Abhay Thipsay and actor Amol Palekar. 

Bombay HC asks panel to submit report on I Killed Bapu

The Bombay High Court further directed the committee to look into the matter and submit a report after two weeks. Directed by Hyder Kazmi, I Killed Bapu stars Akshay Verma, Sameer Deshpande, Mukesh Kapani, and Rajesh Khatri.

