Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan refuse to shoot in UP? Vikram Vedha makers issue statement

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' has been in the news for a while. After exciting the fans with the first-look posters, the film was under the scanner after rumours of the actors refusing to shoot in UP went viral. Issuing a clarification on their social media handle, Reliance Entertainment cleared out the confusion and said that the film has been entirely shot in India.

The statement read, "We have been noticing a lot of misleading and totally unsubstantiated reporting on Vikram Vedha shooting locations. We clearly want to clearly state that Vikram Vedha has been shot extensively in India, including Lucknow. A portion of the film was shot in the United Arab Emirates in October-November of 2021 since it was the only location providing the infrastructure for a bio-bubble that accommodated a crew of such scale, also allowing building of sets in a studio during the preceding months of the shoot. We chose to do that out of health and protocol concerns. Any attempt to twist these set of facts are clearly mischievous and untruthful."

"Also we would like to emphatically state that at Reliance Entertainment while we welcome suggestions from creative talent, the production and budgetary decisions are a centralised prerogative", the statement further read.

‘Vikram Vedha’ based on the Indian folktale, ‘Vikram aur Betal’, is an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller which tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster. The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies as it marks the return of two superstars collaborating in a high-octane action film after two decades.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film has Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles with Radhika Apte in a prominent role. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra in promising roles.

'Vikram Vedha' commenced filming in October 2021, and after various schedules the film’s principal photography has been successfully completed. Post-production works are now in full swing and “Vikram Vedha” is set to have a massive worldwide theatrical release on September 30, 2022.

