Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu blames KJo for 'unhappy marriages' | WATCH

Koffee With Karan season 7 is all set to kickstart from July 7, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. This year Karan Johar's fun chat show will witness several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani to name a few gracing the couch. To pique the excitement of the audience, the makers dropped the first trailer of the show yesterday. In the trailer, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen pulling Karan Johar's leg in the flamboyant trailer, which came out on Saturday. She brings up the subject of marriages in his films.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared on Karan's show. She created a name for herself in the first episode of the Hindi webseries The Family Man-2. The precise air date of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's episode is still unknown, but it seems like the Majili actress had a few light-hearted moments during her appearance on the show.

As Karan Johar and Samantha appear to be having a good time talking about some recent events, Samantha is heard telling Karan: "You are the reason behind unhappy marriages."

"You have portrayed life as 'K3G- Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham', whereas in fact, life is 'KGF,'" Samantha says. These amusing exchanges between Karan Johar and Samantha have gone viral.

Watch the video below:

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Manam, MajiliYe Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October last year.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu upcoming projects

Samantha recently released the first look poster of her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda, titled, Kushi. After Mahanati, this will be Samantha and Vijay's second project together. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada theatres on December 23. She also has the mythological film, 'Shakuntalam' in her kitty.

-with IANS inputs