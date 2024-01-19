Here's how Rashmika Mandanna reacted after slapping Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor- Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most talented in the industry and has been creating waves with her recent performance in the film Animal. The actress recently revealed how she was affected during the scene where she had to slap Ranbir Kapoor and how she had to overcome the guilt of slapping him. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said "The whole sequence was one take because there was a lot of moving. It wasn't predictable. I didn't know what I was going to do. Sandeep told me just to feel how a person in this situation would feel. I remember only this. I don't remember anything between the action and the cut. I just can't process it. My brain was just going blank".

She also further added, "After the sequence, I was crying for real. I have slapped him. I am screaming, the chaos is happening and I go to Ranbir and I am like, was that okay? Are you okay?"

We finished that sequence in half a day. I loved it and at that moment I realised that is the high of being an actor. People don't write sequences like this every time. I am so glad that I did this movie and this sequence. I was surprised with myself", she said.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. Animal tells the story of Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who had moved to the United States after a tiff with his father. But returns after Ranvijya's father is almost killed which in turn makes Ranvijay take revenge for his father. The film created havoc at the box office and set the cash registers ringing.

