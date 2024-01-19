Vulture’s 2023 Stunt Awards: SRK's Jawan, Pathaan get nominated with John Wick 4, Mission Impossible

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pathaan, Jawan, John Wick 4, Mission Impossible 7

2023 has been truly Shah Rukh Khan's year with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. All of his films made history at the box office back to back. Now his films Jawan and Pathaan have gained recognition worldwide leading them to land nominations in Vulture's 2023 Annual Stunt Awards He made a perfect comeback which with serious action sequences and made netizens go gaga over him. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan and Jawan have been nominated in Vulture's 2023 Annual Stunt Awards, with films including Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 and Tom Cruise's recent film Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Here's the complete list of nominations of Vulture's 2023 Annual Stunt Awards:

Best Stunt in an Action Film

Jawan (the highway chase)

The Equalizer (the stained glass ceiling scene)

Extraction 2 (the opening oner)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (the stair fight and fall)

Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One (the base jump)

Best Vehicular Stunt

Fast X (the Rome Car Chase)

Ferrari (the Mille Miglia Race)

Jawan (the Highway Chase)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (the Arc de Triomphe Scene)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (the Rome Car Chase)

Best Aerial Stunt

Extraction 2 (the Helicopter Shoot-out)

Godzilla Minus One (the Plane Circling Godzilla)

Kandahar (the Helicopter Fight)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (the Base Jump)

Pathaan (the Jet-Pack Fight)

Best Overall Action Film

Ballerina

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

Extraction 2

Fist of the Condor

Jawan

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Pathaan

Silent Night

