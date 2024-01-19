Vulture’s 2023 Stunt Awards: SRK's Jawan, Pathaan get nominated with John Wick 4, Mission Impossible

2023 has been truly Shah Rukh Khan's year with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. All of his films made history at the box office back to back. Now his films Jawan and Pathaan have gained recognition worldwide leading them to land nominations in Vulture's 2023 Annual Stunt Awards He made a perfect comeback which with serious action sequences and made netizens go gaga over him. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan and Jawan have been nominated in Vulture's 2023 Annual Stunt Awards, with films including Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 and Tom Cruise's recent film Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 1.
Here's the complete list of nominations of Vulture's 2023 Annual Stunt Awards:
Best Stunt in an Action Film
Jawan (the highway chase)
The Equalizer (the stained glass ceiling scene)
Extraction 2 (the opening oner)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (the stair fight and fall)
Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One (the base jump)
Best Vehicular Stunt
Fast X (the Rome Car Chase)
Ferrari (the Mille Miglia Race)
Jawan (the Highway Chase)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (the Arc de Triomphe Scene)
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (the Rome Car Chase)
Best Aerial Stunt
Extraction 2 (the Helicopter Shoot-out)
Godzilla Minus One (the Plane Circling Godzilla)
Kandahar (the Helicopter Fight)
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (the Base Jump)
Pathaan (the Jet-Pack Fight)
Best Overall Action Film
Ballerina
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
Extraction 2
Fist of the Condor
Jawan
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Pathaan
Silent Night
Also Read: Eat, Pray, Love to La La Land: Popular Hollywood movies you can binge watch THIS weekend
Also Read: Animal OTT Release: Ranbir Kapoor's film likely to arrive on OTT with extended cut | Deets inside