HanuMan's Teja Sajja reveals he nearly lost his right eye while shooting due to THIS reason

Teja Sajja's latest release HanuMan became the first blockbuster of 2024 and is enjoying a successful run at the box office. The film made on a small budget recently entered the prestigious Rs 100 crore club. Teja Sajja rose to fame with his performance in the film and after the release of HanuMan, the actor is busy giving interviews to several media outlets, revealing lesser-known stories while shooting and plans of the makers regarding the franchise. In a recent interaction with Zoom, the actor revealed the challenges he faced while shooting and how he injured his right eye.

''Yes, I did! I broke quite a few bones. The injuries are still there. I damaged the cornea of my right eye,'' he said.

Explaining how his eye was injured and the 'painful' experience he had while shooting HanuMan, the actor added, ''We used a red lens for my character which scratched my cornea. And then there were lots of dust and stones going into the eyes. It was very painful. I have to undergo surgery before I can see fully. But one thing is for sure: I loved every minute of the shooting. People talk about giving their blood and sweat. We did that literally. HanuMan is a labour of love, pain and honesty.''

During the interaction, Teja also gave a piece of good news and informed that the sequel of HanuMan is on the cards.

HanuMan Box Office Performance

As per Sacnilk.com, the film has minted Rs 89.8 crore nett in its first week, with a major contribution from its Telugu version. The Hindi version of the film is the second biggest contributor to the total collections with Rs 22.5 crore.

About the film

The music of the film is composed by Anudeep Dev, Hari Gowra, and Krishna Saurabh. Apart from Teja Sajja, the film Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Raj.

The film was released on January 12 alongside Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas but clearly outshined it at the box office, even in the Hindi version.

