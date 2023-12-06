'Had to do this today': Kalki Koechlin deletes her X account over Israel-Palestine war

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kalki Koechlin was last seen in Goldfish

Bollywood diva Kalki Koechlin on Tuesday evening informed her fans that she has deleted her X (formerly Twitter) account. The Shaitan actress took to her Instagram handle to share a screenshot before deleting the X app from her iPhone. ''Had to do this today. The hate and disinformation, the doom scrolling, the helplessness. But what really crossed the line for me, what really made me draw a boundary was the denial or the justification of Palestinian children murdered in the thousands or the denial or glorification of Israeli women being raped, tortured, and murdered, I have had enough,'' she wrote along with the post.

Reacting to her post, netizens started flooding the comment section. One user wrote, ''Oh man. Absolutely. There’s no nuance anymore! No sense of what’s just. It’s all about polarisation. This or that. Choose a side and hate on the other. Also, had gotten off Twitter may be almost two years ago. Best cleanse ever!'' Another user wrote, ''Get you information from the right source.. and there's never two side when a Genocide is taking place, the people are being cleansed ethnically and Its been all over the social media ffs but I feel the narrative you want to accept is that which suits your image . It's fine , still do your research and speak responsibly. The claim of Israeli women's being raped has been debunked , but babies and innocent getting killed doesn't need to be proved as it's available everywhere on internet and it's happening now as we speak.''

Kalki on professional front

The 39-year-old actress was last seen in Goldfish. Before Goldfish, she appeared in a Tamil flick titled Paava Kadhaigal in 2020. Next, she will appear in Emma and Angel.

