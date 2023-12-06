Why Sunny Deol was roaming alone on Mumbai streets? Here's the truth | WATCH viral video

Follow us on Image Source : X (TWITTER) A screengrab from Sunny Deol's viral video

A video featuring actor Sunny Deol has been making rounds on social media. The clip captures the actor wandering the streets of Juhu in Mumbai in what appears to be a somewhat unsteady manner. The video shared by Kamal Raashid Khan has triggered online debates, leaving netizens to ponder the exact situation behind the actor's on-screen or off-screen presence in the bustling streets of Mumbai. It has sparked curiosity among netizens, prompting speculation about whether Sunny Deol was drunk or if this was part of shooting for his upcoming movie.

Sunny Deol viral video: How Social media reacted?

Reacting to the viral video, a social media user said,"Is he intoxicated by the recent success of Gadar 2?" Another said,"Interview me to bolte hain sab ki koi nasha nae krte." Check some more reactions below.

Truth behind Sunny Deol's viral video

India TV sources have revealed that the actor was not drunk, instead, he was shooting for his upcoming film called Safar in the Maximum City. Watch the viral video below.

In his past interviews, Sunny Deol has consistently maintained that he doesn't consume alcohol. Emphasizing his stance, he has expressed his inability to understand the appeal of drinking in several instances.

Latest Entertainment News