Grammy Awards 2024: When and where to watch, performances, nominations

Grammy Awards are considered the Oscars of the music industry. Every person associated with the music industry dreams of winning a Grammy in his life. And now the time has come when the biggest awards of the music world will be celebrated. Yes...the 66th Grammy Awards is being organised in Los Angeles. The Grammy Awards 2024 will be given in different categories including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. Apart from this, stars like Burna Boy, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish will also perform at the biggest awards event in the music industry.

When and where to watch the Grammy Awards 2024?

Indian audience watch the Grammy Awards from 7 am on Monday, February 5. The live telecast of the Grammy Awards 2024 will take place on the CBS television network. And if you don't have the CBS television network, you can also watch it on Paramount+. The Grammy Awards will be streamed live on Paramount+.

There will also be live streaming on Grammy.com and Recording Academy's YouTube channel. This year, the Recording Academy has added new things to provide the best online experience to the fans, in which the Grand Night of Music BTS i.e. Behind the Scenes has also been included.

Who are the nominees?

In the 66th Grammy Awards, SZA has received the maximum number of nods with 9 nominations. Stars like Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monet, and others have also been nominated for the Grammy. Comedian Trevor Noah has also been nominated in a category for the biggest musical award.

