Monday, February 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Grammy 2023 LIVE Updates: Hollywood music stars dazzle on red carpet, Beyoncé eyes major categories
Live now

Grammy 2023 LIVE Updates: Hollywood music stars dazzle on red carpet, Beyoncé eyes major categories

Grammy 2023 LIVE Updates: The biggest and best in the music industry will be celebrated and rewarded at the annual Grammy Awards, taking place in Los Angeles.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2023 6:00 IST
Grammy Awards 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Watch Grammy Awards 2023 live in India

Grammy 2023 LIVE Updates: The 65th Grammy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles. In India, they are streaming live since 6.30 am. After making dashing appearances on the Grammys red carpet, the nominees and performers headed to the grandest music stage of them all. Beyoncé leads the nominations, with nine in total, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile, who have seven each. Comedian Trevor Noah hosts the ceremony for the third year running. You can watch the show live on the Grammys website. Follow here for minute-by-minute updates. 

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Grammy 2023

Auto Refresh
Refresh
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Top News

Related Entertainment News

Latest News