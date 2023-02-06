Grammy 2023 Complete Winners List: Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and more

Follow us on Image Source : AP Grammy 2023 Complete Winners List

Grammy 2023 Complete Winners List: The 65th Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles. The ceremony was once again hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. The nominees and performers walked the Grammys red carpet in style before proceeding to the biggest music platform of them all. With a total of nine nominations, Beyoncé was the most nominated artist in Grammy history and went on to win 32 awards. Harry Styles received two Grammy awards for Harry's House: Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Winners in all categories:

— Album of the year: "Harry’s House," Harry Styles

— Record of the year: "About Damn Time," Lizzo

— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): "Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt.

— Best new artist: Samara Joy

— Best pop solo performance: "Easy on Me," Adele

— Best pop duo/group performance: "Unholy," Sam Smith and Kim Petras

— Best rap album: "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar

— Best dance/electronic album: "Renaissance," Beyoncé

— Best R&B Song: "Cuff It," Beyoncé

— Best country album: "A Beautiful Time," Willie Nelson

— Best pop vocal album: "Harry’s House," Harry Styles

— Best música urbana album: "Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny

— Best rock album: "Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne

— Best rock performance: "Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile

— Best rock song: "Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile

— Best rap performance: "The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

— Best rap song: "The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

— Best melodic rap performance: "Wait For U," Future featuring Drake & Tems

— Best R&B album: "Black Radio III," Robert Glasper

— Best R&B performance: "Hrs & Hrs," Muni Long

— Best traditional R&B performance: "Plastic Off the Sofa," Beyoncé

— Best progressive R&B album: "Gemini Rights," Steve Lacy

— Best alternative music performance: "Chaise Longue," Wet Leg

— Best alternative music album: "Wet Leg," Wet Leg

— Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: "Finding Me," Viola Davis

— Best traditional pop vocal album: "Higher," Michael Bublé

— Best solo country solo performance: "Live Forever," Willie Nelson

— Best country duo/group performance: "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

— Best country album: "’Til You Can’t," Cody Johnson

— Best music video: "All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor Swift

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff

— Best comedy album: "The Closer," Dave Chappelle

— Best musical theater album: "Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)"

— Best music film: "Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story"

— Best song written for visual media: "We Don’t Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto," Lin-Manuel Miranda

— Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy

— Best Americana album: "In These Silent Days," Brandi Carlile

— Best Americana performance: "Made Up Mind," Bonnie Raitt

— Best American roots song: "Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt

— Best dance/electronic recording: "Break My Soul," Beyoncé

— Best metal performance: "Degradation Rules," Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

— Best engineered, non-classical album: "Harry’s House," Harry Styles

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "Encanto"

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: "Encanto," Germaine Franco

