Golden Globe 2023: Did Rihanna congratulate or ignore the RRR table as she lost to Naatu Naatu?

Did Rihanna congratulate or ignore RRR team?

Did pop icon-turned-makeup mogul Rihanna, who was also in the race for the Golden Globes Best Original Song trophy for her 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' anthem 'Lift Me Up, stop by at the 'RRR' table to congratulate them or just sweep by, ignoring the eventual winners?

Even as this debate rages among all those who woke up early on Wednesday morning to watch the Golden Globes live, we did see Rihanna, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in tow, stop by briefly at the 'RRR' table, where she was greeted by Ram Charan. Did she congratulate the winners of the Best Original Song trophy for Naatu Naatu song?

Rihanna, reports PageSix.com, "shined bright like a diamond at the 2023 Golden Globes, where she skipped the red carpet but was spotted inside the ceremony wearing a black velvet bustier dress and voluminous stole from Schiaparelli Haute Couture."

The website added: "She accessorised with a dazzling Cartier diamond necklace and earrings and an elegant pinup-inspired updo. The Barbadian beauty kept her makeup simple, opting for a nude lip and glowing skin."

