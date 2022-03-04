Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 7: Alia Bhatt starrer collects Rs 67 crore, as much as Ranveer Singh's 83

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHANSALIPRODUCTIONS Still from Gangubai Kathiawadi movie starring Alia Bhatt

Highlights Gangubai Kathiawadi has done good business at the BO in its first week

Alia Bhatt's film has earned as much as Ranveer Singh's 83 after one week of release

Gangubai Kathiawadi may enter the Rs 100 crore club but will face competition from The Batman

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has managed a good box office total at the end of its first week of release. It has already been declared a hit. As per early estimates, the movie saw decreased footfall on Thursday, as was expected given its terrific run in the first six days. However, after seven days, it has managed to earn as much as Ranveer Singh's cricket epic 83, which was made on a larger scale and budget.

As per a report in Box Office India, Gangubai Kathiawadi collected Rs 5.25 crore on Thursday, which took its total to well over Rs 67 crore. Interestingly, Ranveer's 83 earned Rs 67.8 crore after its first week despite being a Christmas release. The drop in collections on day seven for Gangubai Kathiawadi is around 15 per cent and 45 per cent when compared to its first-day collections of Rs 10.50 crore, as per BOI.

It will not be a big surprise if the movie manages to reach Rs 100 crore mark in the second week. However, given the competition from new releases, the highly awaited The Batman and Jhund, it will be interesting to see how Gangubai Kathiawadi fares in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson's comic book movie The Batman has managed to get good advance bookings, which suggests that it will be giving tough competition to Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Batman's advance bookings are not as good as Spider-Man: No Way Home, as per BOI report, but still, it will get a good opening, considering the hype surrounding it.

The report adds that Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund is expected to have good collections in Maharashtra and not beyond. However, since the film is in Hindi and not Marathi, the likelihood of the local audience lapping it up is slightly less. Jhund will have to do really good business in Maharashtra to become a hit.