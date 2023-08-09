Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Jailer: Biggest box office WAR to witness this Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Jailer

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Jailer: It doesn't get bigger than this! Sunny Deol vs Akshay Kumar vs Rajinikanth. It’s the second week of August, and as expected, several films are lined up for release ahead of India’s Independence Day celebration. The advance booking for Gadar 2 has begun and shattered all records leaving behind Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's Oh My God 2. Not only would there be a big Bollywood clash on August 11, but Thalaiva himself is arriving on August 10.

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2: Advance Bookings

The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer has left the Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 way behind in terms of advance bookings on day one. The film has sold 1,05,300 tickets for day one at national multiplex chains, with PVR selling 45,200 tickets, Inox -- 36,100 tickets and Cinepolis selling 24,000 tickets. While the official figures are not out yet on advance booking of OMG 2, Sacnilk.com have stated that the film has sold 26,000 tickets for its opening day and could see a collection of Rs 80 lakhs gross. On the other hand, Sacnilk also reported that the advance booking for the first day of 'Jailer' screenings has already crossed an impressive gross of Rs 10 crore. The film has secured the second-highest position in terms of advance bookings for a Tamil film in 2023.

About Gadar 2

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol's Gadar is returning to the big screen with part 2 after a gap of 22 years. With amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump, the three-minute-long trailer showcases Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena's (Ameesha) legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

Talking about the film Sunny Deol said, ‘’I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment".

About OMG 2

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer is one of the most awaited films of this year. The movie is the sequel to 2012 hit film 'OMG - Oh My God', which featured Akshay and Paresh Rawal. In the film, Akshay will be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva's messenger. Helmed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' has been under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. The film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme. But recently, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The censor board gave an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to the film.

About Jailer

'Jailer' is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast. Helmed by Nelson, the film stars Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, Mohanlal as Mathew, Shiva Rajkumar as Narasimha, and Ramya Krishnan as Muthuvel's wife. The film will also in Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Naga Babu, Yogi Babu, Kishore, and Billy Muralee in key roles. Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.

Which movie will you love to watch?

