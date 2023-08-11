Friday Releases: Gadar 2 to clash with OMG 2 in theaters; Heart of Stone & The Kashmir File Unreported on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Friday Releases

Friday Releases: It's time to witness a heavy clash between Gadar 2 and OMG 2. The two biggest Bollywood blockbusters are all set to take over theaters today, August 11. The craze for both films is quite evident among moviegoers. For the OTT, we have a must-watch array of multi-genre content which includes an investigative crime drama to romantic story and gripping thriller. Alia Bhatt is going global with her Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone'. In the film, she will be seen sharing screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Gadar 2:

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol's Gadar is returning to the big screen with part 2 after a gap of 22 years. With amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump, the three-minute-long trailer showcases Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena's (Ameesha) legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer is the sequel to 2012 hit film 'OMG - Oh My God'. The film breaks the shackles of sex education by sending out the right message in an apt way. In OMG2, Akshay will be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva's messenger. The film also features Yami Gautam as lawyer, Pawan Malhotra as the Judge, Govind Namdev as a Pujari, Arun Govil as the Principal and Brijendra Kala as a Doctor, and they all take the story forward with their stellar performances.

Heart Of Stone

Alia Bhatt is now all set to steal attention globally with her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. In the film, she will be seen sharing screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Opening up about her experience working on her first-ever international project, Alia said in a statement, "For me, this was a super huge opportunity, my first Hollywood film. And having seen Gal's exceptional work, I knew this project was something special." Heart of Stone is available on Netflix.

The Kashmir File Unreported

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' delves into the historical, ethnical, and geopolitical details encapsulating the events, mistakes, crimes and circumstances that led to the massacre and mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. Sharing more details about the series, Vivek, said, "The genocide of Kashmir is a blot not only on India but on humanity. It is considered to be the biggest hidden tragedy of modern times. It was very important for us to tell this story honestly. So far, all the movies, literature and in media, what has been reported is contemporary."

