OMG 2 review: Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi's thought-provoking film presents a strong case for society

OMG 2 review Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: OMG 2

Critics Rating: 4 / 5

Release Date: Aug 11, 2023

Aug 11, 2023 Director: Amit Rai

Genre: comedy-drama

OMG 2 doesn't need to be tied in the ambit of 'A', the film is very important for children below 18 years. Sex education in India is still considered a taboo and the film breaks the shackles by sending out the right message in an apt way. The film is a refined and hard-hitting tale on families and the importance of sex education.

Plot and Direction

This is the story of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, hardworking man, and an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva; a loving father, who wants the best for his family and children. Everything changes when a video by an anonymous person captures Kanti’s troubled teen son Vivek, masturbating in the school washroom. Fearing the public outrage, Kanti decides to flee with his family to an undisclosed location. His son’s suicide attempts owing to humiliation and bullying, compel Kranti to understand the importance of being a parent and an adult. He prays to Mahadev for a solution to his crisis? In such a situation, Akshay Kumar makes a banging entry. Then how the milk of Mahadev guides Kanti from time to time and how Kanti as a father becomes a hero in the son's life and brings his life back on track, is followed.

Kranti decides to sue the school for the mental harassment caused to his son. He highlights the problem of not educating, their student’s need for sex education and right to information. The school appoints Kamini Maheshwari (Yami Gautam) as their defence lawyer. Director Amit Rai has made a very important film for the society. Akshay Kumar as the messenger of Lord Shiva helps and guides Kanti. OMG2 raises the question why should children be given sex education.

Acting

Pankaj Tripathi's acting is wonderful. Yami Gautam's strong performance as a lawyer is very impressive. Whenever Akshay Kumar came in the form of guidance in the film, he takes a spot in everyone's heart. The film also features Pawan Malhotra as the Judge, Govind Namdev as a Pujari, Arun Govil as the Principal and Brijendra Kala as a Doctor, and they all take the story forward with their stellar performances.

Music

The energetic background music added to the essence of the film. Mangesh Dhagde's music is great. Songs related to Lord Shiva are very powerful, especially Har Har Mahadev. In this song, both Akshay Kumar's look and dance add to the charm of the film. Apart from this, one also loves the emotional track 'Oonchi Oonchi Wadi'.

Conclusion

It is must watch movie. The film not only sheds light on sex education but also on the environment around children. This film made on the subject of sex education can be shown to children in schools as well.