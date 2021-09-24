FIR against The Kapil Sharma Show for showing actors consuming alcohol

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TUSHAR_KN Still from The Kapil Sharma Show

Celebrity chat show The Kapil Sharma Show has landed itself in troubled waters. An FIR was recently filed against the makers in the district court of Shivpuri of Madhya Pradesh for showing characters drinking alcohol on stage. The episode in question was aired in January 2020 and its repeat was telecast in April 2021.

“The Kapil Sharma Show aired on Sony TV is very sloppy. They also make lewd comments on women. In one of the episodes, a court was set up on the stage and the actors were seen drinking alcohol in public. This is contempt of court. That’s why I have demanded registration of FIR against the culprits under Section 356/3 in the court. Such display of sloppiness should be stopped,” The lawyer, who filed FIR against the show was quoted by India Today as saying.

It has been only a while that 'The Kapil Sharma Show' returned after a hiatus. While Kapil Sharma returned as the host of the show, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti also made a comeback. Comedians Sudesh Lehri and Gaurav Gera have also been roped in and will be seen playing quirky characters.