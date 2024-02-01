Films releasing in February 2024: Lal Salaam, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and more

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TEASER/TRAILER Films that are releasing in February 2024.

As we step into February, we bring you an exciting lineup of films releasing this month. Several films from various industries are releasing in February including Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, among others. So, check out the list of films releasing this month.

Lal Salaam

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film stars Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in the lead roles. Produced under the banner Lyca Productions, the production house recently updated fans with the new release date and wrote,''Lal Salaam hits the big screen on February 9th 2024! Save the date.''

In the film, Rajinikanth will play the role of Moideen Bhai.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, the romantic drama will release on February 9 in theatres. The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and also stars veteran actor Dharmendra in a pivotal role.

Article 370

Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer Article 370 will hit the big screens on February 23. The film is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and is expected to revolve around the chain of events that occurred during the abrogation of Article 370 from the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhakshak

Bhumi Pednekar plays the lead character of investigative journalist, Vaishali Singh. It will be available to stream on Netflix on February 9.

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

Directed by G Ashok, the film marks the acting debut of popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. Also starring Anupam Kher and Saiee Manjekray in key roles, the upcoming family entertainer will be released in cinemas on February 16.

Crakk

The action thriller is directed by Aditya Datt and stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson in important roles. It will be released in theatres on February 23 alongside Article 370.

Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak..?

Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak..? stars Rajesh Sharma, Bhushan Pattiyal, Gaurav Sharma, Chittaranjan Giri, Dheerendra Dwivedi, Sohani Kumari, Saurabh Agnihotri. Last month, a teaser of the upcoming was unveiled by its makers.